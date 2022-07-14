Brett Lee Shares Wasim Akram’s Moment of Genius During IPL Training [Video]

Former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, showered praises on the genius of legendary Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram, as he shared an interesting story from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Lee worked under the guidance of Akram during his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He shared a story of how Akram, who had already retired from cricket, set up one of the greatest modern-day batters, Jacques Kallis, during a net session.

The express pacer stated that the whole KKR bowling unit had struggled to get Kallis out during the training session as he was hammering the bowlers for fun. Lee said that while every bowler was struggling, Akram took it upon himself to get Kallis out, within just five balls.

The 45-year-old took to his YouTube channel to share the story of how Akram got the better of Kallis in only five deliveries.

Kallis plays the first ball with a big smile, playing it back. Respect to Wasimbhai! Next ball, same result. Bang. (The full bat-faced defense). The seam is now a fraction straighter and he swings the ball back in. Once again, same result, Jacques Kallis flat bats (it).

“Now comes the sucker punch. As he walked back, he winked at me, and said ‘watch this’. He turned the ball over and did that with the seam position (Lee shows how the seam is now pointing towards the first slip), and took one away straight. Nick and gone,” Lee told.

Lee stated that he was left in awe of the simplicity of the plan with which Akram got rid of Kallis, who was in the form of his life. He added that Akram’s greatness was due to his ability to read batters’ minds.

Here is the video: