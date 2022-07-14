Shahid Afridi Continues to Hold Record for Most ODI Sixes

India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma joined an exclusive club as he became only the fourth batter in ODI cricket history to hit 250 sixes recently. Sharma achieved the feat on his way to a magnificent half-century in the first ODI against England.

Sharma struck 5 sixes on his way to a brilliant 76 runs innings off just 58 balls as India chased down the target of 111 with 10 wickets in hand and more than 30 overs to spare.

The 35-year-old joined the likes of former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, and former Sri Lankan captain, Sanath Jayasuriya, to hit at least 250 sixes in ODIs.

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, leads the list of most sixes in ODIs, having struck 351 maximums throughout his illustrious 19-year ODI career. Afridi’s 351 sixes came off only 6,892 balls faced in the 50-over format.

Former West Indian opener, Chris Gayle, is second on the list with 331 ODI sixes to his name. Gayle faced 12,019 balls in the ODI format in his storied career.

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder, Sanath Jayasuriya’s 270 sixes in the 50-over format came off 14,725 balls in a 22-year career. Sharma is not far behind Jayasuriya with 250 sixes off 10,486 balls in international cricket.

Furthermore, Sharma became the second-fastest batter in the world to hit 250 sixes in terms of balls faced. Sharma achieved the feat in 10,485 balls while Afridi had reached the milestone in only 5,108 balls in ODIs.

Here’s the list of players with the most sixes in ODIs: