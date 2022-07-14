Here is What Moto Razr 2022 will Look Like [Video]

Motorola’s upcoming foldable has only been a rumor up until now, but we finally have our first official look at the Moto Razr 2022. The official look comes from Motorola’s official social media account on Weibo and Lenovo Mobile’s GM Chen Jin.

Jin has shared hands-on images that show a glimpse at the foldable’s design.

Moto Razr 2022 will have rounded corners and a less prominent chin compared to before. Overall, it looks a lot more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Motorola’s official Weibo account has also posted a short teaser video that shows a better look at the device from the front and back. Check out the video below.

The video shows a silhouette and key design elements of the phone. It starts by showing off the main camera, which is a horizontal dual-lens setup next to an LED flash unit. It also reveals the foldable’s rounded corners and the hinge with Motorola’s branding.

Last but not the least, it also shows the secondary display on the back of the phone, which is bigger than before and could easily be used to take selfies through the main camera.

There are no official specifications yet, but based on leaks, we know that the phone will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a redesigned hinge and the outer screen will measure 3-inches while the camera department will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide unit.

Motorola has already confirmed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Moto Razr 2022 is expected to cost around €1,149 in Europe.