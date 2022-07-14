Man Kills and Cooks Wife’s Body Parts for Refusing Extramarital Affairs

In a disturbing development, a man killed and cooked body parts of his wife in front of their children at their residence within a private school in Block 4 of Gulshan-i-Iqbal in Karachi.

While the motive behind the gruesome murder is being investigated by the authorities, media reports have claimed that the husband had asked his wife to engage in extramarital relationships and murdered her when she refused to do so.

According to SSP East, Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, the couple and their six children were living in the servant quarters of the school. The school had been closed for nearly a year and the man worked there as a watchman.

One of the victim’s teenage daughters secretly called the police to inform them about her mother’s murder. The man fled the scene along with his three children just before the police were set to raid the building.

The police shifted the deceased’s body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to complete the medico-legal formalities. JPMC’s doctors confirmed that the victim’s left leg and left forearm were separated from the knee and elbow respectively.

SSP East added that a case has been registered against the husband and raids are being made for his arrest. He assured that the man will soon be traced down and put behind the bars.