PUBG MOBILE’S First Virtual Concert and Blackpink’s Epic LIVE Return Set for July 23 as Part of V2.1 Update

PUBG MOBILE will release its new version 2.1 update, bringing K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK into the virtual world with “The Virtual”, a fan experience like no other – PUBG MOBILE’s first-ever in-game concert!

Alongside the world-first performances, BLACKPINK will also debut a special track and music video in PUBG MOBILE later this month.

Version update 2.1 will also add a new themed game mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, add new content through Cycle 3 Season 7 and Royale Pass Month 13, and much more!

This month, world-renowned K-Pop group BLACKPINK are making their epic and hotly anticipated return to PUBG MOBILE.

Having already collaborated with the game in the past, BLACKPINK is ready to take things to the next level, performing at the first-ever PUBG MOBILE in-game concert. BLACKPINK and PUBG MOBILE fans will come together and help make history.

August 31st, the eye-catching outfits worn by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are sure to make players sparkle on the battlefield.

Players can secure their free tickets in-game starting July 15th, and preload the Concert Resource Pack the very next day, which is required to join the concert. From July 19th, players will be responsible for bringing the BLACKPINK energy to PUBG MOBILE.

By gifting the artists in-game, promotional material will begin to appear – the more gifts shared, the more promotional material! There are also special rewards to be won every day, from simply logging in to completing themed challenges.

But it won’t just be BLACKPINK’s current music on the show. A special track and new music video, designed and created specifically for this collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, will be released very soon in the game and their social media channels!

Make sure to stay tuned for more information!

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, said, “PUBG MOBILE is honored to be partnering with BLACKPINK again as we continue to deepen the connection between their amazing music and our game.”

He added, “Our first ever in-game concert is set to be a groundbreaking event, expanding the ever-evolving world of PUBG MOBILE and setting the stage for a BLACKPINK comeback that will be remembered for years to come. We’re incredibly excited to be ushering in a new age of the battle royale – it’s an experience you won’t want to miss!”

YG Entertainment said, “It is pleased to hold an In-Game Concert as the second collaboration between the world’s best group BLACKPINK and PUBG MOBILE, the best mobile game in the battle royale genre. We also hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond the borders and language barriers.”

They added, “As it is a concert held in the virtual world, in addition to music and performances, various entertainments will provide fans with a special and interesting experience. We all can enjoy various aspects of BLACKPINK that would be different from the real world.”

Bright lights are soon replaced with dusty sandstorms, as the new Themed Game Mode, Ancient Secret: Arise is now available to play. Enter through Themed Maps on Ranked mode, in either Erangel, Miramar, or Livik, and experience the furious Sandstorm Zone that randomly blows at the start of every match.

However, brave players who venture in will be rewarded with Scarab Charms, which can be used to return to the battlefield after being defeated, only once per match.

Players can also pass through the Quicksand Path to enter the Emperor’s Temple, move the Sand Giant, and hop on the Ancient Secret to reveal the Pharaoh’s spoils. Loot the area or battle an ancient enemy to earn Primordial Water, allowing players to recover all health and energy

Several Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins can also be found throughout the battlefield. Solving their puzzles or defeating the mummified guardian will earn players valuable crates.

Desert Merchants can also be found, whose supplies with unbelievable discounts can be bought from random locations on the map. Finally, look out for Scorpion Crates across the map that are filled with supplies.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.1 update also brings Cycle 3 Season 7, with a new set of Legendary items, a new Season Bonus Points Card, and a Rating Protection Card, allowing players to earn extra points from matches and protect their current season rating.

Players enjoying Ancient Secret: Arise can also complete themed story missions to unlock special titles.

New content has dropped for players as part of Royale Pass Month 13: Exo-Genesis, kicking off on July 19th, with rewards including new finishes for the Mini14 and M762.

This Royale Pass Month players can also exchange a Wingman finish at a 90% discount and get Moments cards, complete missions to buy RP points at a reduced price if they have reached RP Rank 50, and earn a free 60 UC Voucher.

A number of other improvements have been made to PUBG MOBILE, including visual improvements, UI upgrades, and much more.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.1 Update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.