FBR Issues Deadline to Officers for Declaration of Assets

All the officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) have been given a deadline of July 15, 2022, to declare details/sources of the immovable and movable assets to avoid disciplinary proceedings against them.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued instructions to all heads of the field offices on Thursday.

As per FBR’s instructions to the field formations, the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending 30-06-2022 are required to be submitted by all the officers/officials of the FBR by July 15, 2022, on the prescribed Performa.

A certificate to this effect may also be provided to the Board by July 25, 2022. It may also be brought to the notice of all concerned that non-compliance with the above instructions tantamount to “Misconduct”, in terms of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and therefore cognizable under the Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 1973, FBR’s warning to the tax officers added.