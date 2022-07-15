Features Revealed for Toyota’s Unorthodox Mix of Sedan and SUV ‘Crown’ [Pictures]

Toyota has revealed the reincarnation of the 2023 Crown as a Sports Utility Sedan. For a while, this revelation had confused numerous car lovers, but its recent images have offered some clarity.

The 2023 Crown looks to be a spiritual successor of Volvo S60 Crosscountry and Subaru Legacy SUS. Although the design is slightly strange, it is certainly not as disproportionate as those of the Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe and the BMW X6 Coupe.

Design

The front fascia looks somewhat similar to that of Toyota bZ4X, while the rear looks similar to that of Toyota Mirai, with a sloping roofline that conjoins with the trunk lid, and a light bar that runs across the width of the vehicle. The side profile is tall yet sleek enough to still look like a sedan.

Performance

Crown crossover will likely be a C-segment vehicle that sits on Toyota’s new TNGA-K platform, which also underpins Toyota RAV4 and Lexus RX.

According to details, Crown will have a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a hybrid electric motor and an e-CVT gearbox, as well as a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, also paired to a hybrid motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated hybrid powertrain makes 250 horsepower (hp) and 316 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while the turbocharged hybrid powertrain makes 373 hp and 550 Nm. The SUS will have front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant.

Features

Interior features include a 12.3″ touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster, dual-zone climate control, JBL 11 speaker premium sound system, panoramic roof, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and 4G wifi connectivity, among other features.

It will also include the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense which includes various modern driver-assist features.

Price and Launch

While the price is not final yet, 2023 Crown is likely to start from seven million Japanese yen, which equates to Rs. 10.8 million in Pakistan.

Toyota is likely to launch the new Crown in Q4 2022 or in Q1 2023.