Multan Likely to Host Test Cricket After Gap of 16 Years

Multan Cricket Stadium is likely to host one of the Test matches between Pakistan and England. The English team is set to tour Pakistan in November after the T20 World Cup.

The English white-ball team is scheduled to travel to Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series in September but the series will only be played at the National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Ben Stokes-led test Team will then visit Pakistan for a three-match series following the T20 World Cup, with Multan being considered as a venue.

Last year, the England and Wales Cricket Board refused to send a team to Pakistan after New Zealand withdrew from their series minutes before the first match at Pindi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.

Multan Cricket Stadium recently hosted the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies where the Babar-led side white-washed the visitors.

It was also reported that a four-member security delegation of the English Cricket Board will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday and will assess Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as possible venues for the series.

The security team will also be briefed on the routes, venues, and hotels, while final decisions will be made based on the delegation’s report.

It is also worth noting that the New Zealand team will be visiting twice for the red and white-ball series in January and April of next year.