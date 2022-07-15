Rashid Latif Slams Double Standards of Indian Management in Kohli’s Case

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif, has come out in the support of Indian star, Virat Kohli, saying the management is just targeting the former captain and does not evaluate the performance of other players in the same way.

The former wicket-keeper said when the middle-order batter failed to deliver in the two mega events, the 2019 World Cup, and the 2021 T20 World Cup, no other batters stepped up to save team India.

The national selection committee has dropped Virat Kohli from the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, sparking controversy in the cricket world.

The game of cricket has changed as a result of technological development which has exposed the weaknesses of cricketers.

Modern-day cricket is different. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kohli, Rohit Sharma.. everyone has some weakness or the other and they are exposed soon enough because of the technology we have now. But they haven’t changed their game.

Latif also mentioned New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, saying that his story is similar to Kohli’s and that bowlers have identified his weaknesses, which prevent him from scoring big.

Latif also advised batters to go back to basics, consult their best coaches, and address their basic weaknesses in order to get out of their lean patches.