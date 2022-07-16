New Zealand Takes Pakistan’s Spot on WC Super League Points Table

Pakistan slipped to fifth place on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table after New Zealand thrashed Ireland 3-0 in the three-match ODI series to claim fourth place.
According to the recent update, England has taken the lead with 125 points after a 3-0 win over the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series, while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are second and third with 120 and 100 points, respectively.
However, England and Bangladesh will play their third and final matches of the series against India and the West Indies, which will determine both teams’ fates for the top spot on the table.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has lost fourth place to New Zealand, but both teams have 90 points, while the West Indies, India, and Australia are in sixth, seventh, and eighth place on the table, respectively.
Here is the updated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table:
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|England
|18
|12
|5
|0
|1
|125
|+1.219
|2
|Bangladesh
|18
|12
|6
|0
|0
|120
|+0.384
|3
|Afghanistan
|12
|10
|2
|0
|1
|100
|+0.563
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|90
|+1.646
|5
|Pakistan
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|90
|+0.095
|6
|West Indies
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|80
|-0.823
|7
|India
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|79
|+0.416
|8
|Australia
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|70
|+0.496
|9
|Ireland
|21
|6
|13
|0
|2
|68
|-0.382
|10
|Sri Lanka
|18
|6
|11
|0
|1
|62
|-0.031
Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently backed out of the three-match ODI series against Australia, agreeing to forfeit the series, reducing South Africa’s chances of direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup.
The top eight teams will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the remaining teams will compete in a qualifier alongside five Associate teams.