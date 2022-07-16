“Thank You” Virat Kohli Responds to Babar Azam’s Supportive Gesture

After two days, former Indian captain, Virat Kohli finally responded to Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam’s heartwarming tweet, which drew widespread attention from around the world.

The Indian star batter, who will play in the series finale against England today, responded to Babar’s words with a classy reaction, writing, “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Virat Kohli has been having a difficult time in his career and was left out of the West Indies series squad. Following the announcement of the squad by the selection committee, Babar wrote, “This too shall pass. Stay strong.”

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from cricket fans, while some former cricketers and analysts praised his classy act, to which the all-format captain responded in the following words:

As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase (out of form) and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players. He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good.

However, the national selection committee did not say whether the top-order batter was dropped or rested due to injury concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It was reported last week that the former captain could be dropped from the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 if he fails to perform against England, as selectors were unsure of his position in the middle order.