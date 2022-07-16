WhatsApp Desktop is Getting Quick Replies

Quick replies have been a thing on smartphones for years. Not just WhatsApp, but most other chatting apps let you reply to a message directly from the notifications, saving time if you’re in the middle of something else.

Such features are mostly unheard of on PCs, but will soon become reality on WhatsApp Desktop. As always, the upcoming feature was spotted by none other than the team at WABetaInfo.

According to their recent report, WhatsApp Desktop is adding quick reply notifications on the beta version of the app. As it says, the feature lets you reply to messages from notifications without having to open the app. The screenshot below shows what it looks like.

The screenshot shows your usual Windows notification popup, but it has a small text box for quick replies. It does not show a preview of the image, meaning you will have to open the app to see those.

The feature is now available on WhatsApp Desktop Beta and it can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. It is unclear when it will arrive in the stable version of the app, though keep in mind that it is exclusive to the Universal Windows Platform App.