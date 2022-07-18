Huawei is Launching HarmonyOS 3 and Apple MacBook Pro Rival This Month

Huawei was forced to develop its own operating system (OS) for smartphones once it was cut off from Google services following the US ban. All Huawei phones come with HarmonyOS now and we are about to see a new version very soon.

Huawei has confirmed that Harmony OS 3 will be officially announced on July 27 in China.

Huawei says that we will see a host of new features and changes with HarmonyOS 3 including updates to connections, pages, collaboration, and some major aspects of the UI.

Huawei may have lost its foothold in the global market, but it continues to be highly popular in China. The operating system’s market share is growing in the region as company executive Yu Chengdon says that there are now 300 million Huawei devices running HarmonyOS. This includes 200 million devices in its ecosystem and 100 million from its partners.

HarmonyOS 3 is not the only announcement planned for this event as the company has a few other products lined up including the company’s first Smart TV powered by HarmonyOS. The Chinese brand is also expected to announce MateBook X Pro, a MacBook Pro rival.

We will also get to see an iPad Pro rival called MatePad Pro 11 and Huawei Chang Enjoy 50 Pro. Specifications for these devices are unknown, but we can expect to see incremental improvements over last year.