Kia EV9 Launch Imminent, Photos Leaked

Kia has begun testing the EV9, as is evident by its spy shots that surfaced on the internet recently. Although the electric SUV is well concealed under the black camouflage, its tall and wide stance, boxy shape, and distinct DRLs are among a few obvious clues.

The test unit sports a different alloy-wheel design, compared to that of the concept. Also, while the concept had a smooth bonnet, the test unit appears to have various vents and slats on it.

EV9 reportedly has the same dimensions as Kia’s own Telluride, but its silhouette seems to be a mix of Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender. Although the production version could look a lot different from the prototype.

Details and Price

Although Kia is yet to reveal the EV9’s performance figures, features, and price, it claims that the SUV will be able to go from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour in less than five seconds. It will also have level-three autonomous driving, an electric range of approximately 540 kilometers, and fast-charging capability.

Kia will debut the EV9 in Europe next year. With its features, appearance, and performance, EV9 will be positioned as a premier product at a hefty price. Nonetheless, it will make a great addition to Kia’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup.