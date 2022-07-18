Toyota to Launch the New Crown in Four Body-Styles [Photos]

Last week, Toyota offered a sneak peek of the upcoming Crown reincarnated as a crossover between an SUV and a sedan. However, the latest update suggests that the company will launch the all-new Crown in four body styles — a crossover, a crossover coupe, a full-size sedan, and a station wagon.

Crown nameplate has now become a dedicated marque that caters to “the diversifying needs of its customers” via a lineup of different cars. Toyota describes each body style as follows:

The Crossover combines the looks and practicality of a sedan with an SUV.

The Sport offers a “sporty driving experience” in a compact size.

The Estate combines space and practicality with luxury.

The Sedan caters to the chauffer-driven executive sedan segment.

ALSO READ Suzuki Officially Discontinues GS150 SE in Pakistan

Performance

All variants will sit on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform and have similar suspension setups across the lineup — McPherson struts up front and multi-link coil spring setup in the back.

According to details, the Crown lineup will offer several powertrains — a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a hybrid electric motor and an e-CVT gearbox, as well as a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, also paired to a hybrid motor and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated hybrid powertrain makes 250 horsepower (hp) and 316 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, while the turbocharged hybrid powertrain makes 373 hp and 550 Nm. All vehicles will have front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant.

Features

All vehicles under the Crown banner will have modern features including (but not limited to):

Pre-Collision System

Pedestrian Detection

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Rear cross traffic alert

Hill start assist control

Advanced park

Adaptive Variable Suspension

Heated and ventilated front seats

Multibeam LED headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

11-speaker JBL audio

Panoramic sunroof

12.3″ touch-based Toyota Multimedia infotainment unit

Price and Launch

While the price is not final yet, 2023 Crown is likely to start from Rs. 6.6 million and go up to well over Rs. 10 million. Toyota says that it will launch the Crossover variant in Japan later this year, adding that the rest of the lineup will debut in 40 major markets across the globe soon after.