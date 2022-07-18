Honda City Becomes Pakistan’s Best-Selling Sedan in June 2022

Car sales in Pakistan have broken all previous records in June 2022 despite crippling inflation.

According to official sales figures, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) have posted a slight rise while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) saw a major increase in sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited (HNMPL) recorded the best sales since its debut in Pakistan, but unfortunately, not enough to break into the list of five best-selling cars.

Speaking of which, here are five best-selling cars for June 2022:

Note: Non-PAMA members such as Kia, Changan, Proton, Haval, MG, Prince-DFSK, and United did not share their official sales figures.

#5: Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon R has fallen by two spots but still remains on the top-five list. Last month, PSMC sold 2,134 units of Wagon R, which has landed it in the 5th spot among the best-selling vehicles in Pakistan, making it a consistent top performer.

The mini-MPV is the car of choice among ride-hailing service drivers, corporations, and young families due to its reliability, availability of spare parts, relatively cheap price, and ideal fuel economy.

#4: Suzuki Cultus

Continuing on its turbulent trajectory, Suzuki Cultus broke into the top-five seller’s list in June 2022, beating other consistent performers such as Toyota Yaris, Suzuki Swift, and Wagon R. The company sold 2,468 units of Cultus last month, recording a Month over Month (MoM) increase of a whopping 94 percent in sales.

#3: Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla has fallen by one rank in June’s top-five sellers’ list due to the impressive performance of its main adversary. Toyota IMC sold 2,626 units of the Corolla in June 2022, making it the 3rd best-selling car of the month overall.

At its price, Corolla competes with the top-trim-level Honda City, as well as against its own category of sedans, namely, Hyundai Elantra and base Honda Civic.

#2: Honda City

Honda City has broken Toyota Corolla’s winning streak to become the best-selling sedan of June 2022. HACL sold an impressive 2,764 units of City last month, beating Toyota Yaris, Corolla, Changan Alsvin, Suzuki Swift, as well as several A-segment cars.

Honda City’s sales will likely get better from here due to its smaller-engined variant which is subject to fewer taxes, compared to cars with engines larger than 1300cc.

#1: Suzuki Alto

Suzuki Alto continues its dominant reign as the best-selling car in Pakistan. In June 2022, PSMC sold 7,487 units of the Alto, making it the best-selling car in Pakistan for the 6th consecutive month this year.

Suzuki Alto’s strong sales are also due to its desirability among ride-hailing services, young professionals, students, and families with modest finances. Its relatively smaller price and ultra-frugal fuel economy remain its key selling points.