Suzuki Officially Discontinues GS150 SE in Pakistan

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has officially discontinued GS150 SE in Pakistan. The announcement came via a notification, which also highlighted that the company would continue to produce and sell the base GS150 variant.

According to industry sources, PSMC had been facing issues in the import of completely knocked-down (CKD) kits due to rising shipping costs, petrol prices, and depreciating local currency, which led to its discontinuation.

Sources add that the company plans to replace GS150 SE with a 125cc bike as it is Pakistan’s fastest-growing bike segment. However, PSMC is yet to make an official statement in that regard.

Suzuki GS150 has a strong following among Pakistani bike enthusiasts due to various reasons. It is especially popular among bike excursionists for its powerful engine, comfortable ride, and modifiability.

GS150 SE was an improvement over the base variant, with additions such as alloy wheels and a front disc brake. With its retirement, Suzuki bike lovers eagerly await the company’s new offering in the 125cc segment.