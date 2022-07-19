Abdullah Shafique Breaks Javed Miandad’s Batting Record

Pakistan’s young opening batter, Abdullah Shafique,s has witnessed a phenomenal start to his international Test career. Abdullah’s magnificent run of form has seen him surpass legendary batter, Javed Miandad, in scoring the most runs for Pakistan after the first 11 Test innings of their careers.

Miandad, who is widely regarded as Pakistan’s finest batter, held the record as he had scored 645 runs in the first 11 innings of his Test career.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in Test Cricket

Abdullah, who is currently batting in the second innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, has already piled on 672 runs in his short career. Abdullah is currently batting on 112* runs as Pakistan look to chase down a mammoth target of 342 runs in the first Test match.

The 22-year-old has scored 672 runs at an average of 74.11 in 6 Test matches. This was Abdullah’s second Test century, having already struck 4 half-centuries early on in his career. His first Test century came against Australia in the recently held Test series between the two nations.