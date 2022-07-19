Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in Test Cricket

Babar Azam achieved yet another milestone as he became the 19th Pakistani batter to score more than 3,000 Test runs. Babar achieved the feat during the second innings of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Becomes Babar Azam’s Fan After Exceptional Century

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in world cricket and his latest achievements certainly back these claims. Babar became the sixth-fastest Pakistani batter in history to score 3,000 runs, taking only 73 Test innings.

Former captain, Javed Miandad, and stylish middle-order batter, Mohammad Yousuf, hold the joint record for the fastest to 3,000 Test runs for Pakistan as both of them achieved the feat in only 67 innings.

Saeed Anwar is third on the list as he reached 3,000 runs in only 68 innings. Younis Khan and Majid Khan come in next on the list as they took 70 and 72 innings respectively to reach the landmark.

Here are the fastest to 3,000 Test runs for Pakistan:

Player Innings Javed Miandad 67 Mohammad Yousuf 67 Saeed Anwar 68 Younis Khan 70 Majid Khan 72 Babar Azam 73 Asad Shafiq 75 Hanif Mohammad 76 Azhar Ali 76

ALSO READ Babar Azam Equals Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Record as Pakistan Captain

Babar, currently the fourth-ranked Test batter in the world, is in a rich vein of form. He scored a scintillating century in the first innings as he rescued Pakistan from a precarious position and is currently approaching a half-century as Pakistan look to chase down the target.

The flamboyant batter has a phenomenal record in Test cricket. He has scored 3,016 runs at an average of 47.87 in 73 innings he has played so far.

*Stats at time of writing