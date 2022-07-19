BRT Peshawar Wins Yet Another Prestigious International Award

BRT Peshawar’s operator, TransPeshawar, won the Award for “Best Smart Ticketing Program” for 2022 at Transport Ticketing Global. The award was presented to TransPeshawar for easing the lives of a large segment of society using innovative solutions.

The winners were announced during the 10th annual awards which took place on 28th June 2022 in London. The Best Ticketing Program award recognizes any public transport authority and their technology partner that have launched a successful smart ticketing program in the last 2 years.

The network to which the program applies should serve 200,000 or more daily journeys. The award takes into account user adoption, duration, sustainability, and any other factors that make the project stand out.

TransPeshawar won among a group of finalists which included JakLingko, Thales, and Jatelindo Perkasa Abadi (Indonesia), MetroRio (Brazil), The South Australian Public Transport Authority (SAPTA) (Australia), Cubic Transportation System and MTA (New York), Opal Digital Card and Contactless Transport Payments (New South Wales) and Innoforce (Kazakhstan).

Transport Ticketing Global is a global smart ticketing and mobility community that gathers a global audience of leading smart ticketing and mobility experts from 71 countries.

The tenth annual Transport Ticketing Awards celebrated the achievements and innovation and collaborative efforts of the community. The award recognized the incredible work done around the world to keep passengers safe and moving.

A representative of LMKR, the technology partner of TransPeshawar for smart ticketing solutions and services for the Peshawar BRT system, received the award on behalf of TransPeshawar at the Annual Transport Ticketing Global Summit 2022 held in London.