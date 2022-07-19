Instagram Now Lets You Make Purchases in Chats

Instagram is making it easier for you to buy items through the app. The social media giant will now let you make purchases directly from your chats in direct messages.

Everything will be processed within your chats including order confirmation, payment requests, and even payment collections. Thanks to this change, everything will stay in one place such as your questions, the business’s answers, or any communication between you and the vendor. Your orders, shipping, and tracking information will be in the same place as well.

You can use Meta Pay to make payments too.

Meta says that over one billion people message a business each week. The feature aims to improve your experience with businesses and make it as seamless as possible. Instagram says that it will work for purchases from “qualified small businesses”.

Here is what it will look like.

Instagram’s official press release explains this with a theoretical scenario. For instance, if you are interested in a backpack, you can contact the vendor through Instagram DMs, chat with them about details and customizations, and place the order right through the chat once you’re satisfied.

The feature is already rolling out across the globe and should already be available to most people very soon.