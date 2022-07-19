Ebola-Like Mysterious Marburg Virus Kills Two People

Ghana has reported 2 deaths from the Marburg virus, a rare but highly infectious and severe hemorrhagic fever belonging to the same family of viruses as the Ebola virus.

According to the official statement from Ghanaian Health Ministry, two people in the southern Ashanti region tested positive for the Marburg virus earlier this month.

Both of them died after a brief illness, the statement noted, adding that the authorities are now monitoring nearly 100 close contacts including relatives, doctors, and other healthcare workers of the two deceased citizens.

Marburg virus was first discovered in Marburg, Germany, in 1967. The outbreak started after some scientists got exposed to tissues of already infected ‘African green’ monkeys imported from Uganda. The monkeys were believed to be infected by Rousettus bats. Seven people died in the first-ever outbreak of the virus.

This is only the second instance that cases of the Marburg virus have emerged in West Africa. In August last year, Guinea reported one death from the Marburg virus.

Other than West Africa, the Marburg virus has been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda in the past.

The deadliest outbreak of the Marburg virus was witnessed in Angola in 2005. Over 200 people lost their lives in that outbreak.

More on Marburg Virus

As per WHO, humans are most vulnerable to contracting the Marburg virus due to prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bats. Human-to-human transmission takes place through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Marburg virus has a fatality rate of 88%. The illness from the virus starts with an abrupt and high fever, severe headache, and extreme discomfort.

Severe watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramping, nausea, and vomiting start on the third day. Severe internal and external bleeding follows these symptoms and death occurs within 10 days after the onset of initial symptoms.