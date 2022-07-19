Govt Planning to Seize All Privately Held Animals After New Animal Rights Reforms

Following the introduction of reforms for the protection of animals and stray animals in Islamabad last month, the Head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, stated yesterday that they are now considering new reforms for wild animals in Pakistan.

His tweet about cruelty against wildlife read: “I am considering following 1. Seizing all wildlife animals held privately in unsuitable living conditions 2. Repatriation of wildlife Animals to suitable countries for their rehabilitation”.

He added that he will discuss these issues with the Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, and will present suggestions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his approval.

Speaking exclusively to ProPakistani, Sufi stressed that wildlife belongs in the wild, and there is no possible justification for bringing wild animals into homes and keeping them in unsuitable conditions.

“There is a reason they thrive in the wild because the conditions there are suitable for them, and they can grow there in their proper ecological environments. But when you take them to domesticate them, it is against their nature, it is against their will, and it puts a lot of psychological and emotional stress on them. On top of that, [considering] the kind of places they need to grow, it’s impossible to provide such spaces in somebody’s private home or even a farmhouse,” he explained.

We want to ensure that Pakistan is known as a country that is kind to animals and that makes sure it fulfills its international obligations, and also sends a very positive message to all animal lovers that Pakistan will not tolerate any wildlife or animal abuse.

He further elaborated that “the unsuitable living conditions for wild animals are pretty standard and they are available worldwide through the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and various African organizations that work for wildlife animals. You can contact various organizations and they will let you know that animals like lions must be kept in a place that is suitable for them. It has to be a large area with trees and the kind of ecological atmosphere in which they can thrive, they can learn to hunt, and learn to procreate, and just be on their own”.

When asked about the sort of regulations that will be enforced for wildlife in Pakistan, Sufi said, “We will follow different international guidelines, and then we will make standard operating procedures (SOPs)”.

He added that disregard for the SOPs would result in the seizure of the animals in question.

Regarding the rehabilitation of wild animals, Sufi detailed that “any animal that does not belong in Pakistan and does not have its genetic footprint in Pakistan according to its environment will be sent back to places where it can thrive. Most of these animals are imported, so we will get a list of the most animals ever imported and those that have no trace of ever being in Pakistan or thriving in the conditions that Pakistan has. We will trace such animals and repatriate them”.

He also mentioned that necessary amendments will be made to the existing laws in this regard and to specify the living conditions for wildlife in Pakistan and for the owners of imported animals who are not following them. Sufi stressed that violation of the law will also result in the seizing of the animal and its subsequent repatriation. He expounded that this will be done through federal legislation first, after which he and Minister Rehman will draft legislation for the provinces for them to enforce wildlife protection as well.

Clarifying Minister Rehman’s role in the initiative, Sufi said, “Sherry Rehman is the Minister for Climate Change, and wildlife comes under climate change, so she’s going to be a partner in this reform. I’ve already held a meeting with her. She’s very positive and enthusiastic about working on this reform. We will discuss the various initiatives we will be taking, and then once we form a plan, we will present it to the Prime Minister for his approval, and then bring it to action”.

Local and international concern for animal welfare in Pakistan has been gaining momentum in recent years. Two of the most notable case of wild animals were rescued by FOUR PAWS International from Islamabad’s notorious Marghazar Zoo ‘of horrors’ in 2020 and sent to foreign sanctuaries. These included two sick Himalayan bears, Bubloo and Suzie, and the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, Kaavan.

The bears were sent to the Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife sanctuary — the Middle East’s largest sanctuary for rescued and mistreated wildlife, located in Jordan, and Kaavan was relocated to a sanctuary in Cambodia.