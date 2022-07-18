PIA Resumes Islamabad-Beijing Flights After a Long Break

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) restarted its commercial flights on the Beijing-Islamabad route after an interval of around seven months when PK-855 left Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

This will benefit people in Beijing including officials, students, and traders, as well as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) personnel working in Pakistan.

PIA is also operating direct weekly passenger flights between Islamabad and Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province every Wednesday. This is a new destination for PIA in China, in addition to Xian and Beijing.

PIA resumed its commercial flights on the Islamabad-Xian and Islamabad-Beijing routes last month but one of its airplanes had to return from Xi’an Xianyang International Airport because international flights were not allowed in accordance with coronavirus restrictions at Beijing Capital International Airport.

PIA flight PK-854 arrived in Xian from Islamabad on Saturday. The PIA aircraft arrived in Beijing from Xian after no Covid-19 case was reported among passengers.

Subsequently, Flight PK-855 returned to Islamabad from Beijing Capital International Airport today. PIA’s last commercial flight on the Beijing-Islamabad route was on 19 December 2021.