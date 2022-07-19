Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro Launched Worldwide Starting at $375

Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro are entering the global market a month after their China launch. As always, the global variants are not the same as their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Reno 8 is an upgrade over the Chinese model and the Reno 8 Pro is the equivalent of China’s Reno 8 Pro+.

The standard Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, but the Pro model has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen. It is also a 1080p AMOLED screen, but it has a 120Hz refresh rate with support for 1 billion colors, HDR10+, and higher peak brightness.

Both phones are fitted with a high-end chipset, but the Reno 8 is limited to Dimenisty 1300 while the Reno 8 Pro gets Dimensity 8100 Max SoC. Both phones get 8 to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options and there is no SD card slot.

Camera setups are the same on both phones including a 50MP 1/1.56” Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Image processing is handled by Oppo’s in-house MariSilicon X chip.

Battery specifications are no different either including a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging.

Oppo Reno 8 has a starting price of $375 in the global market while the Reno 8 Pro will cost $575.

