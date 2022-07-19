Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro Launched Worldwide Starting at $375

Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro are entering the global market a month after their China launch. As always, the global variants are not the same as their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Reno 8 is an upgrade over the Chinese model and the Reno 8 Pro is the equivalent of China’s Reno 8 Pro+.
The standard Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, but the Pro model has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen. It is also a 1080p AMOLED screen, but it has a 120Hz refresh rate with support for 1 billion colors, HDR10+, and higher peak brightness.
Both phones are fitted with a high-end chipset, but the Reno 8 is limited to Dimenisty 1300 while the Reno 8 Pro gets Dimensity 8100 Max SoC. Both phones get 8 to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options and there is no SD card slot.
Camera setups are the same on both phones including a 50MP 1/1.56” Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Image processing is handled by Oppo’s in-house MariSilicon X chip.
Battery specifications are no different either including a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and reverse charging.
Oppo Reno 8 has a starting price of $375 in the global market while the Reno 8 Pro will cost $575.
Specifications
|Oppo Reno 8
|Oppo Reno 8 Pro
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Octa-core (4×2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G610 MC6
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.4″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
|6.7″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120Hz, HDR10+, 10 bit colors
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Front Camera
|32MP
|32MP
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Under-display
|Under-display
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Battery
|4500 mAh, 80W fast charging
|4500 mAh, 80W fast charging
|Price
|$300
|$250