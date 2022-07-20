Board Toppers to Get Free Admissions and 100% Scholarships at Islamia University

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Dr. Athar Mahboob, has announced free admissions and a 100 percent scholarship for students who achieve top positions in Intermediate board examinations in Pakistan.

The offer, however, does not apply to topper students from the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Bahawalpur.

The VC made the announcement while talking to officials from the Directorate of Academic, the Directorate of Information Technology, and the Directorate of Communication and Public Relations about the admission campaign.

He remarked that position holders are the pride of students, parents, and educational institutes, and added that the IUB will provide a 100 percent scholarship with no admission fee for its Bachelor of Science (BS) programs at all its campuses to honor and encourage such talented students.

The IUB’s mega admission campaign for its Fall Admission 2022 is underway and it is enrolling students in 215 BS morning and evening sessions at the Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmed Pur East, and Liaquat Pur campuses.

The university has also established special facilitation centers in these towns for the convenience of students and parents from the remote areas of the Bahawalpur division. The centers will disseminate information for admissions, guidance, and career counseling, and will have online application facilities.