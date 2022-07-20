Breakdown of Pakistan’s Cricket Series From 2023 to 2027

PCB CEO, Faisal Hasnain, has revealed that 80 percent of the next cycle of the Future Tours Programme is nearly complete and that member nations will discuss this further at the ICC meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26.
As per the details, Pakistan will participate in at least 133 bilateral series games, including 29 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 55 T20Is which is less than West Indies (146) and Bangladesh (144) excluding ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.
England will play 42 Test matches, while Australia, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Pakistan will each play 41, 38, 34, 32, and 29 respectively. Bangladesh will play 59 ODI matches, Sri Lanka 58, and Pakistan 49.
The Men in Green will compete in 27 bilateral series including 12 at home and 15 abroad. They will play four series with Sri Lanka and Australia, three with England and Bangladesh, two with Afghanistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa, and one with the Netherlands.
Here are the complete details of Pakistan’s FTP from 2023-2027:
|Opposition
|Season
|Series
|Tests
|ODIs
|T20Is
|Sri Lanka
|June-July 2023
|Away
|2
|5
|1
|Afghanistan
|August 2023
|Away
|–
|–
|3
|Oct/Nov 2023: ICC World Cup in India
|Australia
|Dec 2023/Jan 2024
|Away
|3
|–
|–
|–
|Feb/March 2024
|Home
|3
|–
|3
|Netherlands, Ireland, and England
|May 2024
|Away
|–
|–
|3
|Bangladesh
|August 2024
|Home
|2
|–
|–
|England
|October 2024
|Home
|3
|–
|–
|Australia
|November 2024
|Away
|–
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|Nov/Dec 2024
|Away
|–
|3
|3
|South Africa
|Dec 2024/ Jan 2025
|Away
|2
|3
|3
|New Zealand
|January 2025
|Away
|–
|3
|3
|February 2025: Triangular series (Home)
|February/March: 2025ICC Champions Trophy (Home)
|Bangladesh
|May 2025
|Home
|–
|3
|3
|Afghanistan
|August 2025
|Away
|–
|–
|3
|Ireland
|Sep/Oct 2025
|Home
|–
|3
|3
|South Africa
|October 2025
|Home
|2
|3
|3
|Sri Lanka
|November 2025
|Home
|–
|3
|3
|Australia
|Jan/Feb 2026
|Home
|–
|–
|3
|Feb/March 2026: ICC T20 World Cup in India/Sri Lanka
|Australia
|March 2026
|Home
|–
|3
|–
|Bangladesh
|March/April 2026
|Away
|2
|3
|3
|Zimbabwe
|April/May 2026
|Away
|–
|3
|3
|West Indies
|July 2026
|Away
|3
|3
|–
|England
|Aug/Sept 2026
|Away
|3
|–
|–
|Sri Lanka
|October 2026
|Home
|–
|–
|3
|Sri Lanka
|November 2026
|Home
|2
|–
|–
|New Zealand
|March 2027
|Home
|2
|–
|–