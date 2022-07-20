Breakdown of Pakistan’s Cricket Series From 2023 to 2027

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 20, 2022 | 3:55 pm

PCB CEO, Faisal Hasnain, has revealed that 80 percent of the next cycle of the Future Tours Programme is nearly complete and that member nations will discuss this further at the ICC meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26.

As per the details, Pakistan will participate in at least 133 bilateral series games, including 29 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 55 T20Is which is less than West Indies (146) and Bangladesh (144) excluding ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

England will play 42 Test matches, while Australia, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Pakistan will each play 41, 38, 34, 32, and 29 respectively. Bangladesh will play 59 ODI matches, Sri Lanka 58, and Pakistan 49.

The Men in Green will compete in 27 bilateral series including 12 at home and 15 abroad. They will play four series with Sri Lanka and Australia, three with England and Bangladesh, two with Afghanistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa, and one with the Netherlands.

Here are the complete details of Pakistan’s FTP from 2023-2027:

Opposition Season Series Tests ODIs T20Is
 Sri Lanka June-July 2023 Away 2 5 1
 Afghanistan August 2023 Away 3
Oct/Nov 2023: ICC World Cup in India
Australia Dec 2023/Jan 2024 Away 3
Feb/March 2024 Home 3 3
Netherlands, Ireland, and England May 2024 Away 3
Bangladesh August 2024 Home 2
England October 2024 Home 3
Australia November 2024 Away 3 3
Zimbabwe Nov/Dec 2024 Away 3 3
South Africa Dec 2024/ Jan 2025 Away 2 3 3
New Zealand January 2025 Away 3 3
February 2025: Triangular series (Home)
February/March:  2025ICC Champions Trophy (Home)
Bangladesh May 2025 Home 3 3
 Afghanistan August 2025 Away 3
Ireland Sep/Oct 2025 Home 3 3
South Africa October 2025 Home 2 3 3
Sri Lanka November 2025 Home 3 3
Australia Jan/Feb 2026 Home 3
Feb/March 2026: ICC T20 World Cup in India/Sri Lanka
Australia March 2026 Home 3
Bangladesh March/April 2026 Away 2 3 3
Zimbabwe April/May 2026 Away 3 3
West Indies July 2026 Away 3 3
England Aug/Sept 2026 Away 3
Sri Lanka October 2026 Home 3
Sri Lanka November 2026 Home 2
New Zealand March 2027 Home 2

 

Also Read

Imad Ali Jan

close
>