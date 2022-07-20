Breakdown of Pakistan’s Cricket Series From 2023 to 2027

PCB CEO, Faisal Hasnain, has revealed that 80 percent of the next cycle of the Future Tours Programme is nearly complete and that member nations will discuss this further at the ICC meeting in Birmingham on July 25 and 26.

As per the details, Pakistan will participate in at least 133 bilateral series games, including 29 Tests, 49 ODIs, and 55 T20Is which is less than West Indies (146) and Bangladesh (144) excluding ICC and Asian Cricket Council events.

England will play 42 Test matches, while Australia, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Pakistan will each play 41, 38, 34, 32, and 29 respectively. Bangladesh will play 59 ODI matches, Sri Lanka 58, and Pakistan 49.

The Men in Green will compete in 27 bilateral series including 12 at home and 15 abroad. They will play four series with Sri Lanka and Australia, three with England and Bangladesh, two with Afghanistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa, and one with the Netherlands.

Here are the complete details of Pakistan’s FTP from 2023-2027: