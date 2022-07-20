Dell G16 Gaming Laptop Launched with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3070 Ti

Soon after launching the D15 AMD Edition gaming laptop in India, Dell is now launching the G16 model, which is one of the more affordable laptops in its lineup.

As the name says, the Dell G16 has a 16-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The aspect ratio makes it possible to fit a 16-inch screen into a chassis built for the 15-inch class. Thanks to this, the laptop is no bigger than before, but still has 11% more screen space.

It is a smooth 165Hz panel with 300 nits peak brightness and G-Sync compatibility to keep your frames matched with the screen’s refresh rate. The bottom bezel has also shrunk significantly compared to the G15.

Under the hood, the laptop features Intel’s 12th Gen Core-i7 12700H CPU and it can be paired with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of upgradable SSD storage. There are three GPU options to choose from including the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 3060 Ti, or the 3070 Ti.

Only the higher-end models have a Thunderbolt 4 port, but all variants have HDMI 2.1, three USB-A connections, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. There is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support as well. Battery capacity is either 56WHr or 86WHr depending on the variant.

The Dell G16 has a starting price of $1400 and will be launched in Pakistan soon, as evident from other Dell G-series laptops available here.