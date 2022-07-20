PTA Gets Over 20,000 Complaints Against Telcos During June 2022

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 20,191 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators during June 2022. According to the Authority, it was able to get 19,847 complaints (98 percent) resolved.

The complaints were received against against different telecom operators, including Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), Long Distance International (LDI), Wireless Local Loop (WLL) operators, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as of June.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by June stood at 19,496 where 19,215 were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 7,191 complaints were received against Jazz, 6,135 against Telenor, 4,427 against Zong, and 1,735 complaints were received against Ufone.

The PTA also received 176 complaints against basic telephony, where 160 were addressed during June 2022. Furthermore, 499 complaints were received against ISPs, where 453 were addressed.