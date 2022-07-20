This Suzuki Alto is All-Wheel-Drive With Modern Features

Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched a new lineup of Alto in Japan. Dubbed Alto Lapin LC, the K-car has a modernized retro styling and several high-tech features.

Like the Suzuki Hustler and Jimny, the vehicle has a boxy silhouette, a large and simple front grille, and a round pair of headlights and taillights. Those design elements coupled with its compact size give it a charming look.

According to details, Alto Lapin LC has a naturally aspirated 660cc 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 63 horsepower (hp) and is mated to a CVT gearbox. Its top-end variant also features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for optimal traction.

It has a host of modern features that includes Ultra Violet (UV) ray protection, automatic climate control, four airbags, heated and power-adjustable front seats, traction and stability control, parking sensors, modern infotainment, etc.

The new Alto Lapin LC starts from the equivalent of Rs. 2.2 million and goes up to Rs. 2.7 million. While it costs more than the locally assembled Suzuki Alto in Pakistan, it is much richer in terms of features and desirability.