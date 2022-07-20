Peshawar Morr – Airport Metro Will be Given to a Private Company

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will transfer the control of the Peshawar Morr-Islamabad International Airport (IIA) metro bus service to a private company. The department will summon proposals to award the project to the lowest bidder.

Chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed greenlit the initiative during a board meeting. Also, the board gave the bus station construction contract for Blue Line and Green Line Metro to National Logistic Cell (NLC).

The board also handed over the track construction duties for both bus services to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) clauses.

The meeting also featured a presentation for the public transport consultancy summary. The board requested revisions in the presentation and its resubmission in the next meeting.

All members of the CDA Board attended the meeting and discussed various matters that involve strengthening the public transport sector and various other development projects in the federal capital.