People’s Bus Service is Getting 6 New Routes Soon

Sindh government seeks to operationalize six new routes of people’s bus service, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday. He highlighted that two new routes are already functional, and ordered the commencement of route No. 9.

Minister Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, and several other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Route 9 stretches from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt. going through N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, check post 6 and check post 5.

Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon highlighted that, currently, 37 buses are plying Route No. 1 (Malir to Tower) which spans 27 kilometers, 38 buses are running on Route-2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) which spans 30 kilometers, while 38 buses are plying Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) which spans 38 kilometers.

Memon apprised the meeting about various road repair projects and added that the remaining routes will be made operational soon.