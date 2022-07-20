Vivo Launches the Most Affordable Flagship Phone of 2022

Vivo has launched one of the most affordable flagship phones of 2022 alongside the world’s fastest charging smartphone. The iQOO 10 Pro has that crown now with 200W fast charging, which can fill up a battery to 100% in only 10 minutes. It comes alongside the vanilla iQOO that charges at “only” 120W.

Design and Display

The two phones are not very different when it comes to design. The iQOO 10 has a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1500 nits and the fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display.

iQOO 10 Pro has the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, but it is a curved screen with 2K resolution, LTPO 3.0, 1 billion colors, and HDR10+ support. The camera lenses are also bigger on the back.

Internals and Storage

The hardware is exactly the same on both phones. The duo is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 512GB UFS 3.1 and 12GB LPDRR5 RAM. There is no memory card slot.

Both phones will boot Android 12 with Origin OS 12 out of the box.

Cameras

The two phones share the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor sized at 1/1.56”, but only the Pro model gets gimbal stabilization while the vanilla model is limited to standard OIS. iQOO 10 has a 13MP ultrawide while iQOO 10 Pro has a 50MP ultrawide sensor and it also gets more zoom and OIS on the telephoto camera.

Both have a 16MP selfie punch-hole selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

You get the same 4,700 mAh battery on both phones, but the standard iQOO 10 has 120W fast charging and the iQOO 10 Pro has 200W. You also get fast wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging, but only on the Pro model.

iQOO 10 has a starting price of only $548, making it the cheapest flagship of 2022. iQOO 10 Pro will start at $740 instead.

Specifications