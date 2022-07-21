COAS Orders to Increase Workforce for Polio Campaigns

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, issued an order on Wednesday for the provision of increased workforce and resources to facilitate a safe and secure environment in the sensitive areas for polio teams.

According to the details, the additional support is intended to enhance the span and productivity of the polio campaigns in a bid to fulfill the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

The COAS visited the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) in Islamabad and was briefed about the recent polio campaigns and the challenges faced by the teams in the country.

Prior to this, he inaugurated the state-of-the-art Tunnelling Institute of Pakistan (TIP) — an initiative of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) — in Rawalpindi yesterday and was welcomed by the Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, and Director General FWO, Major General Kamal Azfar.

The TIP is the sixth facility in the world that was completed and made operational in only 10 months and is aimed at promoting professional tunneling expertise, including research and development, and collaboration on tunneling resources. It will also provide a designated platform for tunneling education provided through tunneling academia and industry experts.