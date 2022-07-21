HIV Cases on the Rise in Pakistan

Cases of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Islamabad are rising at an alarming rate, HIV Physician and Incharge of PIMS Hospital’s HIV Center, Dr. Naila Bashir, has revealed.

According to details, 74 new cases of HIV were registered in PIMS in June 2022, making it the highest monthly tally of new cases registered by the hospital’s HIV center ever.

Dr. Naila said that PIMS Hospital’s HIV Center has registered more than 4,300 cases since 2005. The patients include men, women, children, and transgenders from all age groups.

Around 3,000 of these HIV patients are receiving antiretroviral HIV medicines at the HIV center, Dr. Naila noted, urging the masses to seek free pre-test and post-test counseling, HIV tests, and treatment.

Total 4283 HIV pts are regst in Pims from 2005 till June 2022🎀3000 HIV pts are taking ARVs(HIV Medicine). Daily 30 to 55 HIV pts come in opd🎀30 to 45 new HIV positive pts are registeted per month. Its alarming & worriful situation 🎀 pic.twitter.com/AlQz0KRk4X — Dr Naila Bashir (@drnailabashir1) July 1, 2022

In a separate development from earlier this week, a seminar titled ‘Reducing HIV Stigma’ was organized in Karachi. The participants of the seminar expressed grave concerns over the HIV situation in the country and called for increased surveillance to curb the ailment.

They also stressed ending the social stigma surrounding the disease by integrating destigmatization training interventions for healthcare practitioners to contain the surging number of HIV cases in the country.