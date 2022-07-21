Miandad Wants Babar to Captain Pakistan Until His Retirement

Javed Miandad has praised Babar Azam’s captaincy, saying that the credit for the recent victory over Sri Lanka goes to all players and the captain who never lost his calm during the course of the match.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Miandad said, “Team is playing as a combined unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our no.1 captain. He is our captain cool. He doesn’t lose his temper.”

Speaking about the record-breaking victory at Galle, the former captain said that Babar’s captaincy deserved praise because he led the team from the front and performed brilliantly with the bat as well.

Yesterday, Pakistan registered a record run chase in the first of two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle, with the captain scoring 117 in the first and 56 runs in the second innings.

Miandad, who has played 123 Tests and 233 ODIs for Pakistan, added that the all-format captain has matured and should lead the team until his final international match.

It is pertinent to mention here that Babar Azam has broken many of the former captains’ records as he equaled Waqar Younis for the most Test victories after 12 matches as captain.

With the first innings knock, he had also equaled former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq for the most hundreds as Pakistani captain after scoring his seventh Test century on the second day of the match.