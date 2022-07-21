PUBG MOBILE Successfully Launches #TravelWithPUBGM Campaign in Collaboration with SnackVideo

PUBG MOBILE, Pakistan’s No. 1 gaming platform, has launched a campaign #TravelWithPUBGM this summer, in collaboration with SnackVideo, which attracted more than 700,000 Pakistani players and 150,000 short videos on the platform.

From the fields of Sindh and Punjab to the mountains in Gilgit-Baltistan, PUBG MOBILE takes players on a virtual tour of natural landscapes and historic landmarks in Pakistan. To expand the following and spread further excitement, PUBG MOBILE has collaborated exclusively with SnackVideo to carry out the #TravelWithPUBGM campaign.

SnackVideo, a popular local short video platform in Pakistan, has launched a challenge and provided various entryways for users to take part in the campaign.

With 13 local SnackVideo creators, who collectively have more than 500,000 followers, the challenge has so far established a strong sense of community among the participants.

It must also be noted that this is the first time a cash reward has been added to a challenge, providing users with an incentive to participate in contributing to the collection of 150,000 short videos.

PUBG MOBILE New Skin – Matcha Cone

What is worth mentioning is that the protagonist of the challenge is MatchaCone Set, a newly launched skin in PUBG MOBILE, which took users to popular destinations of Pakistan while performing iconic local dance moves, bringing the summer vibe and joy to the users.