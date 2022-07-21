Riphah University Announces Vacancies at All Campuses

Riphah University has invited applications for multiple teaching and non-teaching vacancies in different departments at Islamabad, Lahore, Malakand, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal campuses.

The teaching positions include Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Lecturer, and Lecturer. The non-teaching posts include Program Coordinator, Officer, Executive, Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager.

ALSO READ Scientists Achieve Major Breakthrough in Early Detection of Cancer

According to details, candidates with Ph.D. from HEC-recognized universities, 10 years of post-Ph.D. experience and at least 15 articles published in HEC-recognized journals are eligible to apply for the posts of Professors.

Candidates that have a Ph.D. from an HEC-recognized university, 5 years of post-Ph.D. experience and at least 10 articles published in an HEC-recognized journal are eligible to apply for the posts of Associate Professors.

Candidates having a Ph.D. from an HEC-recognized university, 5 years of post-Ph.D. experience and at least 3 articles published in an HEC-recognized journal are eligible to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Candidates that have an MS/MPhil equivalent qualification, or enrolled in a Ph.D. at HEC recognized university along with 3 years of experience as a Lecturer are eligible to apply for the posts of Senior Lecturers.

ALSO READ Here’s How Many People Sasta Petrol Scheme Helped Across Pakistan

Candidates having MS/MPhil from an HEC-recognized university are eligible to apply for the post of Lecturer. Although no experience is required for this post, candidates with experience will be preferred.

Detailed job descriptions for the non-teaching posts are also available on Riphah University’s website. Interested candidates are required to apply for these teaching and non-teaching positions before 31 July 2022.

You can read more about the vacancies in the job ad down below.