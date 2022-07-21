Shoaib Akhtar Makes Bold Prediction About Indian All-Rounder

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, believes that the return of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the national team has brought balance to the side, stating that staying outside the squad for some time was good for him as he focused more on his fitness.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Rawalpindi Express said, “He completes the team’s balance. He got a good jolt, staying out of the team for about two years because of his fitness. He was casual about his life and is now better.”

The Indian star all-rounder recently made a successful comeback to cricket, winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title as captain. He remained a key performer in the cash-rich franchise cricket with both bat and ball.

He also captained the Indian white-ball team in the two-match T20I series against Ireland and looked in great form during the three-match T20I series against England, which India won 2-1.

Commenting on his impressive show in the third ODI against England, Shoaib said that Hardik is now more focused on the field and that he should avoid off-field activities because he is a very rare talent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya was awarded the player of the series for his tremendous performance with both bat and ball against England.