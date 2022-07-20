Pakistan Makes History in Galle on the Back of Abdullah Shafique’s Heroics

nawazOpener Abdullah Shafique’s unbeaten 160 led Pakistan to their second highest run chase at Galle on Wednesday, as the visitors cruised to a 4-wicket win over Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

While chasing a massive total of 342, Pakistan’s opening pair, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique set the stage on the fourth day, stitching an 87-run opening partnership before the left-hander lost his wicket in a controversial decision.

The session did not go well for Pakistan as they lost their second wicket, experienced batter Azhar Ali, in no time with 104 on the board. The captain, whose knock in the first innings had brought the team back into the game, scored 55 runs to take the visitors to 205/3.

After the captain was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya in the last session, wicket-keeper batter Rizwan joined the opener and helped Pakistan reach 222-3 at the end of day four, needing 120 runs to take the lead in the two-match Test series.

Rizwan and Abdullah started day five in fine style, putting on crucial 71 runs before the LBW appeal against the wicket-keeper went in favor of Prabath Jayasuriya, and Pakistan lost their fourth wicket on 276.

Debutant Salman Ali failed in the second innings as well, scoring only 12 runs, Hasan Ali scored 5, and Nawaz, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings, scored 19* to play his part in the historic run chase.

It is the highest run chase at the Galle as the previous highest was Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019 when they chased down 268 runs. Here is the list of highest runs chases in Test cricket at Galle Stadium:

Winner Loser Runs chase Year Pakistan Sri Lanka 341 2022 Sri Lanka New Zealand 268 2019 England Sri Lanka 164 2021

It is worth noting that this is Pakistan’s second-highest run chase in Test cricket, their fourth 300+, and third 300+ against Sri Lanka.

Here is a list of Pakistan’s highest runs chased in Test cricket: