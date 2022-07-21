Sindh Inaugurates New Route For People’s Bus Service

Sindh government has inaugurated a new route for the People’s Bus Service. Known as Route No. 9, it spans from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Malir Cantt and goes through N-5, Quaidabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Malir Halt, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, check post 6 and check post 5.

Transport Secretary Abdul Halim Shaikh inaugurated the new route yesterday. He said during the ceremony that the government has launched the service in central Karachi and plans to expand the service to the Karachi suburbs soon.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah gave the order for route No. 9’s operationalization in a meeting held earlier this week. He also highlighted that Sindh seeks to begin operations on six new routes for the service.

During the meeting, Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon underlined that, currently, 37 buses are plying Route No. 1 (Malir to Tower) which spans 27 kilometers, 38 buses are running on Route-2 (North Karachi to Korangi Crossing) which spans 30 kilometers, while 38 buses are plying Route No. 3 (North Karachi to Nasir Jump) which spans 38 kilometers.

He said that the concerned authorities had been instructed to finish repairing the roads before the inauguration of the following routes.