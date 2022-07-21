Govt Launches Vehicle Inspection Certificate System

Rawalpindi district administration has set up a Vehicle Inspection Certificate System (VICS) at Chur Chowk, Peshawar Road to issue fitness certificates to small commercial vehicles.

The facility will inspect and issue fitness clearance certificates to small vehicles such as taxis, rickshaws, small pickups, motorcycle rickshaws, three-wheeled loaders, etc. It specifically seeks to facilitate small commercial vehicles on the outskirts of the twin cities. The facility has set a fee of Rs. 700 for the fitness certificate.

ALSO READ SWVL’s Customer Base Grows Following a Rise in Fuel Costs

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) such as vans, mini-buses, small trucks, etc. will still get their fitness certificates from a facility near Mandra. However, LCV drivers have requested the local administration to have the Chur Chowk-based facility issue fitness certificates for their vehicles as well.

The government is facilitating small commercial vehicles out of concern for the environmental pollution in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and their surrounding areas. It has instructed the law enforcers to take strict action against environmentally unfit vehicles.

The authorities have also started a strict crackdown operation against vehicle drivers, conductors, and owners for overcharging customers. Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has instructed relevant authorities to topple all illegal terminals. So far, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has leveled 8 illegal bus stations at Pirwadhai.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police to Update Its E-Challan System

The department has filed 34 FIRs, impounded 54 vehicles, and apprehended 29 drivers and conductors for overcharging. The crackdown will continue till further notice from the government.