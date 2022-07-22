Facebook is Getting New Feed and Home Tabs

Facebook has introduced a new Feed tab. The Feed tab will let you find the most recent posts from your friends, favorites, pages, and groups. Along with it, the primary tab that appears when you open the app has been named as Home.

Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, has announced that

We’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.

The Home tab will let you view reels, stories, and other content through recommendations. This tab has become a kind of discovery engine that allows users to connect with new creators and content. The home tab will be based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) to serve recommended content.

Talking about feeds, it will let you access the latest post of your friends, communities, and groups that you are already connected with. The interesting part is that there are no recommendations and ads in the feed tab. You can also apply different filters to sort the content. These filters will let you find the latest content of your favorites, friends, pages, and groups.

The feed tab will be visible in the shortcut bar. For iOS, the shortcut bar is present at the bottom of the app whereas, on Android, it will be on the top. The shortcut bar will arrange the tabs depending upon the ones you use the most but you can change this order by pinning the tabs.

The new features seem to be very interesting, as you can stay up-to-date through feeds and stay connected with new people and communities via Home. It is expected that these latest updates will start rolling out next week globally.