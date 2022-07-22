Here’s How Much Punjab Govt Spent on Citizens Under Sehat Sahulat Program

The Government of Punjab has expended around Rs. 36.68 billion for the treatment of 1.713 million citizens under the Sehat Sahulat Program to date.

The Secretary Health, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, mentioned in a statement issued on Thursday that around 1.389 million citizens were treated at private hospitals under this program, and 323,000 patients have availed of the facility at government hospitals.

As per the details, 1.078 million patients were treated between 1 January and 21 July, and Rs 21.84 billion was spent on the provision of indoor healthcare treatment facilities during this period.

ALSO READ Pakistan Faces Severe Shortage of Essential Medicines

The Secretary said that the program was run in 811 public and private hospitals with more than 81,000 beds for the indoor healthcare facility.

The medical treatments and services offered under it include dialysis, gynecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology, hernia, and accidents.

ALSO READ Scientists Achieve Major Breakthrough in Early Detection of Cancer

In other news, the Health Secretary announced yesterday that the provincial government is going to launch a biometric system and queue management system in government hospitals to ensure the attendance of the doctors and staff and the provision of improved healthcare fa­cilities to the masses.

He added that the face recognition system will be made part of the biometric system.