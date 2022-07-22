Karachi to Remain at High Risk of Urban Flooding Till Next Week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an urban flooding warning for low-lying areas in a number of cities in Sindh including Karachi.

According to the latest PMD advisory, strong monsoon currents will enter the province on Friday. As a result of this system, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected till 26 July.

During the forecast period, urban flooding is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur.

PMD has also asked the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to take necessary measures and remain on high alert to prevent the loss of life and property in the province.

Earlier this week, the PMD had predicted torrential down in most parts of the country till next. Heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan till 26 July.

The PMD had also issued warnings of urban flooding, flash flooding, and landslides for a number of cities during the forecast period.