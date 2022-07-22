CDA Seals Offices of a Renowned Housing Society in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the offices of all phases of Ghouri Town, an illegal and unauthorized housing scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

According to details, CDA’s Director Regional Planning, Planning Wing, had issued a notification earlier this week, directing DC Islamabad and SHO Koral Police Station to seal the offices of the illicit housing society.

ALSO READ Two Pakistani Women Create History by Scaling K2 for the First Time

Taking action on the notification, CDA’s Enforcement Wing along with Islamabad’s District Administration and ICT Police sealed the offices of Ghouri Town on Thursday.

CDA deems Ghouri Town as an illegal housing scheme because it has been developed in serious violations of a number of laws including CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, and ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, media reports have claimed that through a public notice, the CDA has ordered the management, sellers, builders, developers, advertisers, promoters, and estate agents to stop buying and selling in all phases of Ghouri Town.

The CDA has also approached PTCL, IESCO, and SNGPL to stop issuing new landline/internet, electricity, and gas connections in all phases of Ghouri Town.

Notices Served to Illegal Housing Schemes

In a similar development, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to a dozen illegal housing societies in the Rawalpindi district.

ALSO READ Gang Arrested for Printing Fake US Dollars and UAE Dirhams

RDA’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MPTE) Directorate has issued notices to New Metro City, Smart City, Prism Town, Capital Valley, Life Residencia, Seven Enclave, Manan City, Lake View City, Faha Fatima, Park Zameen Town, Hawks Melbourne City, and Kashmir Valley.

The notices have been issued under the Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. The RDA has asked these societies to submit mortgage deeds, deeds of surrender, and NOCs. Otherwise, legal action will be initiated against them.