FBR Penalizes Administrative Officer Under Harassment of Women Act

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a minor penalty on Anwar Ali Khamisani, Administrative Officer (BS-17), posted at the Regional Tax Officer (RTO), Quetta, under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010.

FBR also issued a notification in this regard on Thursday which detailed that subsequent to the recommendations of the Inquiry Committee under Section 4(4) of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010, the Member (Admin/HR)/competent authority has imposed a minor penalty of ‘Censure’ on Khamisani with immediate effect.

ALSO READ FIA Told to Investigate Online Investment Scam With a Citizen

As per the penalty, the performance allowance, if drawn by the officer, will remain suspended in accordance with Paragraph 7 (II) of the Guidelines for Performance Allowance 2015.