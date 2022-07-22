Pakistan and Afghanistan to Start Luxury Bus Service

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached a consensus on taking concrete steps toward strengthening ties with each other during a three-day trip of a 12-member official delegation consisting of Afghan Secretaries of Commerce and Power, Sualeh Faruqui, and Rashid Ahmed Langrial.

A media report suggests that both countries agreed to start a luxury bus service between Peshawar and Jalalabad, as well as between Quetta and Kandahar by late August 2022.

They also agreed to simplify visa processing and eliminate other travel and logistical challenges to strengthen business relations. The step will also promote tourism in both countries.

The representatives of neighboring countries also discussed ways of addressing Pakistan’s concerns pertaining to energy generation. The government also inquired about the opportunity for coal imports from Afghanistan.

Both parties also discussed trade and transport challenges between the two countries. Commerce Ministry stated that these talks are a part of a long-term effort to establish healthy trade, transit, connectivity, and economic cooperation dynamics between Pakistan and Afghanistan.