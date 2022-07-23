Here’s What Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Will Cost in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are launching soon. The August 10 launch date has been confirmed by Samsung and it is only a matter of time before the teaser campaign reveals official details about the upcoming foldables.

Ahead of the announcement, we already have leaked price tags for the two phones as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Some European retailers have already listed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on their websites, which reveals their price tags.

According to the listing, Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a starting price of €1080 in the EU, which means it will be around $1000 in the US. Since USD is a lot more expensive than last year, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s price in Pakistan to be around Rs. 250,000. As a comparison, the current Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G costs Rs 195,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, on the other hand, is not officially available in Pakistan, but some retailers on Daraz have listed it for Rs. 315,000. However, the Z Fold 4 is going to be far more expensive as the leaked EU pricing is €1864, meaning it could be around $1800 in the US. Hence, we can expect Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s price in Pakistan to go beyond an eye-watering Rs. 400,000.

Finally, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is listed for €213.89, so we can expect it to cost around Rs. 50,000 here. As shown in the listing, these will be available in Purple, Gray, and White color options.