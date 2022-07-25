KP Fails to Deliver Textbooks to Millions of Students

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) has failed to deliver free textbooks to millions of students.

KP Textbook Board (KPTB) has been unable to print textbooks because Finance Department has not released the exact amount of funds requested by the ESED.

KPTB had demanded Rs. 9 billion for printing textbooks. However, Finance Department only released Rs. 4 billion and asked ESED to finance the remaining amount through its resources.

ESED had clarified that it will not allow KPTB to finance the printing through its resources and the Finance Department must provide the remaining amount as well.

As a result, more than 4.4 million students enrolled in over 29,000 government schools have entered the new academic year without textbooks. The annual results were announced on 31 May while the summer vacations started on 1 June and will end on 14 August.

Normally, KPTB prints and delivers textbooks to schools before 15 April each year. Students receive books on result day along with summer vacation homework. However, it did not happen this year.